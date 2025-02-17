Measures also taken in Ebensee

There, the parade is now restricted to the shielded town center, with club members and emergency services keeping a close eye on the goings-on. "We have taken measures to reduce the risk as much as possible. If someone were to attack people with a knife, they would be stopped quickly, but we can't control every visitor," says Scheck. "What's more, we only have groups from Ebensee whose leaders we all know personally."