The murderous IS terror in Villach also raises questions about the security of events such as carnival parades. However, the organizers seem to be well prepared and apparently have everything under control, as they assured the "Krone" on Monday.
After the incident in Villach, we are of course on edge, I am already sleeping uneasily," says Michael Grabner. The brutal knife attack in Carinthia has not left the president of the Vorchdorf carnival committee cold. "The access roads are blocked with fire engines or concrete barriers."
Police, ambulance and fire department in action
Marshals also keep a close eye on what is happening. The police, ambulance service and fire department are on hand to ensure maximum safety at what is probably Austria's biggest carnival parade. "But if the police told us to cancel the event due to acute danger, we would do so, even though it would be a disaster for us."
For Johannes Scheck from the Ebensee carnival parade committee, canceling the event would also be the last option.
Measures also taken in Ebensee
There, the parade is now restricted to the shielded town center, with club members and emergency services keeping a close eye on the goings-on. "We have taken measures to reduce the risk as much as possible. If someone were to attack people with a knife, they would be stopped quickly, but we can't control every visitor," says Scheck. "What's more, we only have groups from Ebensee whose leaders we all know personally."
The organizers of both carnival parades are in close contact with the police. "We are convinced that we have taken the best possible measures to offer spectators a safe event," they say.
No cancellations in Upper Austria so far
There have been no cancellations from participants in either Vorchdorf or Ebensee so far. Unlike in Upper Austria, the Villach carnival will unsurprisingly only take place on a reduced scale this year.
Only the television recordings of the carnival guild are fixed. The receptions and dance events have already been canceled. It is still uncertain whether the big parade on Saturday will take place - the usual route leads right past the site of the cowardly attack.
More prevention offers planned
Integration State Councillor Christian Dörfel met with Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (both ÖVP) in Vienna on Monday and then insisted on a legal possibility for the police to evaluate messenger services in suspected cases. Dörfel announced an expansion of deradicalization and extremism prevention services for Upper Austria.
Terrorist attacks are cowardly assaults on innocent people by mostly disturbed people with distorted ideologies, ideas and fantasies. An attack on bystanders or even a crowd of people also sends a terrible message: anyone can be attacked! The aim is to spread fear, insecurity and terror.
This is precisely why we must not give in or allow ourselves to be intimidated. Because organizers, police and intelligence services are working tirelessly to put such misguided fanatics out of action. As long as there are no concrete warnings from the security forces, it is not presumptuous to celebrate the carnival.
