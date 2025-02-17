After terror in Villach: Carnival now on the brink

The assassin is currently on his way to the Klagenfurt prison, where a decision must be made within 48 hours on whether to impose the requested pre-trial detention. According to court spokesman Christian Liebhauser-Karl, a mandatory hearing is to be held by the detention and legal protection judge by Wednesday evening, at which point the perpetrator will be entitled to defense counsel at the latest. If the 23-year-old is unable to raise the funds for this, he must be provided with a legal aid lawyer as a public defender; this has not yet been done.