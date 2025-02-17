Pre-trial detention requested
After terror in Villach: Carnival now on the brink
The shock in Villach runs deep: following the terrorist attack, the public prosecutor's office has applied for the perpetrator to be remanded in custody and two 15-year-old victims are still in mortal danger. Whether the carnival can take place as planned is in doubt.
The two underage victims are still in intensive care at Klagenfurt Hospital - according to spokeswoman Kerstin Wrussnig, they are stable after emergency operations, but unfortunately the all-clear cannot yet be given. According to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt, one of the boys was stabbed in the stomach with possible permanent consequences, the second was stabbed in the heart. The Syrian attacker is likely to have deliberately stabbed the sensitive areas of the body.
Two adults got off a little more lightly - one was able to leave the hospital in Villach yesterday, the other will be transferred from the intensive care unit to the intermediate care unit in Klagenfurt on Monday.
The assassin is currently on his way to the Klagenfurt prison, where a decision must be made within 48 hours on whether to impose the requested pre-trial detention. According to court spokesman Christian Liebhauser-Karl, a mandatory hearing is to be held by the detention and legal protection judge by Wednesday evening, at which point the perpetrator will be entitled to defense counsel at the latest. If the 23-year-old is unable to raise the funds for this, he must be provided with a legal aid lawyer as a public defender; this has not yet been done.
The Syrian had stabbed passers-by indiscriminately with a knife in the center of Villach on Saturday afternoon. A courageous food delivery man hit the perpetrator with his car, whereupon he dropped the knife and was arrested.
Weapon bought three days before the crime
Meanwhile, more and more details are coming to light. As reported, the 23-year-old had probably become radicalized via the internet within a few weeks. He had IS flags on the wall in his apartment. He had bought the murder weapon, a folding knife with a ten-centimeter blade, just three days before the crime.
Hundreds of people lit candles and mourned on Villach's main square on Sunday. The town of Villach wants to provide a space for relatives to mourn and share their grief and plans to set up a relatives' cafe.
The announcement that a vigilante group is to be set up caused a stir. The police don't think much of this idea: "We rely on the public working with us and are happy about any positive form of cooperation. But a vigilante group would be counterproductive, security is guaranteed by the police," said police spokesman Rainer Dionisio. They are "in no way" in favor of setting up a vigilante group.
Carnival on the brink
On Monday, a decision will also be made on how to deal with the upcoming carnival events in Villach. On Saturday, the television recording of the Villach Carnival Guild meeting should take place, and on March 1, the largest carnival parade in Carinthia is planned in the city center. The city of Villach has already canceled all events this week. Clubs and private individuals have also been asked to refrain from planned celebrations.
The Congress Center, where the meetings are taking place, is within sight of the crime scene - and the parade traditionally passes directly by the spot where the 14-year-old was stabbed to death.
Meanwhile, a mourning rally is planned for Monday evening at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt. "Let's all send a signal to the Drau city together! We must never allow such criminals to take away our cohesion. For our open society and against radical Islamist terror," wrote the initiator, Deputy Mayor Ronald Rabitsch (SPÖ), on Facebook.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
