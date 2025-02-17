Caesarean section was necessary for first child

"Did you know that the hospital advised the pregnant woman not to have a home birth?" asks Judge Martin Kampitsch at the beginning of the questioning of Ms. W. "Yes, I knew that," replies the 42-year-old. Postscript: "But hospitals almost always advise against home births. And according to the Midwives Act, it's not explicitly forbidden even after a caesarean section." The reason for the hospital's urgent advice in this case was that the woman had needed a caesarean section and a curettage for the birth of her first child. The woman's first-born son's heartbeat had dropped at birth, necessitating an emergency caesarean section. The doctors had therefore recommended a planned caesarean section for the second child.