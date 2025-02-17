Death after home birth
Shortly after a planned home birth in September 2023, a baby died in Vienna. The midwife who attended the home birth at the time is on trial in Vienna today. The Vienna public prosecutor's office is accusing her of grossly negligent homicide - among other things because the pregnant woman had required a caesarean section and a curettage for the birth of her first child.
Little Charlotte would have been almost one and a half years old by now. But the girl from Vienna died in hospital five days after the home birth on October 4, 2023.
In March 2023, the pregnant woman had contacted midwife Margarete W. for the first time and talked to her about a home birth for her second child, a girl. The mother-to-be had previously looked for a midwife who would support the birth in hospital, but had not found one.
Caesarean section was necessary for first child
"Did you know that the hospital advised the pregnant woman not to have a home birth?" asks Judge Martin Kampitsch at the beginning of the questioning of Ms. W. "Yes, I knew that," replies the 42-year-old. Postscript: "But hospitals almost always advise against home births. And according to the Midwives Act, it's not explicitly forbidden even after a caesarean section." The reason for the hospital's urgent advice in this case was that the woman had needed a caesarean section and a curettage for the birth of her first child. The woman's first-born son's heartbeat had dropped at birth, necessitating an emergency caesarean section. The doctors had therefore recommended a planned caesarean section for the second child.
The Vienna public prosecutor's office accuses the midwife of grossly negligent homicide, also because, according to the expert witness, she did not act "lege artis" during the home birth. Especially as, according to the prosecution, the birth had stopped around midday. However, the midwife only had the pregnant woman transferred to the Donaustadt clinic at around 1:45 p.m. when the baby's heartbeat became abnormal. According to the expert, 11:30 a.m. would have been the appropriate time.
Little Charlotte died as a result of a lack of oxygen, apparently caused by an underdeveloped placenta. This had not been recognized by the treating gynaecologists in the run-up to the birth. Gestational diabetes was also an issue. The expectant mother had refused an oral glucose tolerance test.
Many colleagues came to support her
"I'm also surprised that the amniotic fluid was clear and the heart sounds were normal for a long time," said Ms. W. during the trial. Room 303 in Vienna's Landl district is filled to the last seat - many professional colleagues came to support the midwife during the trial. However, they can only hear a little, as the constant construction noise massively disturbs the trial.
"Guidelines unanimously recommend that a maternity clinic should be chosen for births by caesarean section. Where interventions can take place quickly," says the expert, who would also have considered CTG monitoring to be necessary in order to detect a lack of oxygen. "Guidelines are not laws," justifies the midwife, who pleads "not guilty". She had already appeared proactively in the media before the trial.
Mother does not blame the defendant
"I wanted to be able to experience a birth at my own pace. Also because of the experiences after the first birth," said the mother of the dead child as a witness. She does not blame the midwife. However, when asked "If Mrs. W. had recommended that you give birth in hospital, would you have done so?", the German answered "Yes".
Key moment in the trial: According to expert witness Barbara Maier, long-time head of gynecology at the Ottakring Clinic, it was "very likely" that the child would have lived if the birth had taken place in hospital. This is also supported by another expert witness, university professor Horst Steiner: "I am convinced that the child could have been saved."
A verdict is expected around noon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.