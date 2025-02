The KAC qualifies for the Champions League

Two points missing

On a positive note, however, at least second place is now out of reach for coach Kirk Furey's squad - meaning that the Red Jackets will also qualify for the Champions Hockey League next season. Like Bolzano, their closest rivals Salzburg are on four points, but are the only top team with two games left to play. The KAC needs at least two points against Pustertal on Friday to finish first on their own. Salzburg host Ljubljana on Wednesday and then have to play Szekesfehervar on Friday.