Navalny calls for the fight for a free Russia

Many of Putin's opponents remain silent out of fear for their lives

The Kremlin has largely shut down critical media and the opposition. Opponents of the Kremlin abroad are also having a hard time, albeit in a different way. Many have been in exile for a long time, others have fled during the almost three years of the war against Ukraine. Opposition figures Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Mursa as well as Oleg Orlov from Memorial had to leave Russia against their will.