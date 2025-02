A quarter of Viennese remain loyal to the car

Vienna is a city that is constantly changing - and with it, the way people get around. Decades ago, the car was considered the epitome of urban mobility, but today the picture has changed significantly. Public transport, bicycles and walking have gained in importance, but car traffic remains a significant factor. The data shows a clear shift in preferences: According to the latest figures, 32% of journeys are made by public transport, 32% by walking, 10% by cycling and 26% by car.