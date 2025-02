Should well-trained paramedics have more rights?

"I have a positive attitude towards the job description of an emergency paramedic, but the system must continue to be compatible with the voluntary nature of paramedics," says the new Red Cross President Gottfried Hirz in an interview with "Krone". This is because the interest group of paramedics, above all the Federal Association of Rescue Services, advocates a three-year vocational training course at university level for emergency paramedics. Currently, paramedics are "trainees" with no job protection and no possibility of switching to another healthcare field.