IS flag found
Villach attacker radicalized himself on TikTok
New details about the Villach attacker who stabbed a 14-year-old boy with a folding knife on Saturday afternoon: The 23-year-old Syrian radicalized himself via TikTok and an IS flag was found at his home.
Villach mourns the victims of the dramatic knife attack, but now it is clear that Ahmad G. (23) clearly had a terrorist motive and wanted to kill or at least seriously injure as many people as possible.
Followed Islamist preachers via TikTok
As the newspaper "Krone" learned from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the 23-year-old radicalized himself - similar to the Swift attacker Beran A. - via social media. He followed various Islamist preachers on TikTok. An IS flag was also seized in the Villach attacker's apartment and he is also said to have sworn allegiance to the Islamic State.
No threat, no previous convictions
What is striking, however, is that Ahmad G. was not considered a threat. In Austria, 150 people are currently classified as such by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution - but the 23-year-old Syrian, who had been in Austria since 2020 and had only just been recognized as a refugee, was not on any list. He was also a blank slate with international intelligence services. The Syrian also had no criminal record.
The 23-year-old had randomly stabbed passers-by in the center of Villach on Saturday. One teenager (14) did not survive his serious injuries, five other people were injured, some of them seriously.
A Syrian food delivery man ran the perpetrator down with his car and prevented worse. According to investigators, the 23-year-old had apparently planned to have himself shot by the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.