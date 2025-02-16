Villach attacker radicalized himself on TikTok

No threat, no previous convictions

What is striking, however, is that Ahmad G. was not considered a threat. In Austria, 150 people are currently classified as such by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution - but the 23-year-old Syrian, who had been in Austria since 2020 and had only just been recognized as a refugee, was not on any list. He was also a blank slate with international intelligence services. The Syrian also had no criminal record.