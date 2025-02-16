Lift seat bar broke: skiers seriously injured

The curious but extremely fatal accident happened at around 2.15 pm in the Marienbergbahnen ski area, which is mostly in the municipality of Biberwier (Reutte district), but also partly in Obsteig (Imst district). The two Germans, aged 51 and 42, were traveling uphill on the "Almlift" T-bar lift. "After around 80 meters, at the start of the first steep slope, the seat bar unexpectedly detached from the tow bar," is how the police describe the dramatic scenes.