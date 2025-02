“The biggest problems are German language skills”

"Krone": Mr. General, our interview was postponed at short notice because there was a terrorist attack in Munich. Is there currently a threat situation for Austria, especially for Vienna?

Michael Takàcs: The first question is: How can we provide support, for example with special forces such as Cobra? At the same time, the DSN immediately analyzes whether there is a connection to Austria: Are there any indications of possible perpetrators or networks in this country? This is not only done within Austria, but also in cooperation with international partners and security authorities. The fact is: As in almost all Western European countries, there has been a generally increased threat level since October 7, 2023, but no specific threat.