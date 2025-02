Top result for Stadlober at the start in Falun

The ÖSV athlete missed out on fourth place, taken by US World Cup leader Jessie Diggins in the absence of Norway's Therese Johaug, by 18.3 seconds. Stadlober had recently been training in Switzerland. She said that she was taking the Falun races with her, even if it wasn't one of her favorite tracks. However, her focus is already on the World Championships starting on February 26th in Trondheim. Fifth place is Stadlober's fourth best result this winter. She had previously achieved second, third and fourth place.