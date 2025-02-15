Working from home: trend remains relevant despite decline

Declining use in Austria

In Austria, this is not handled so strictly, but home office has recently been used less here than just a few years ago. According to the Ministry of Finance, which has data on this via pay slips submitted by employers, the number of employees working from home fell continuously from 2021 to 2023. While a good 848,000 employees were still regularly working from home in 2021, this figure had fallen to just over 743,000 by 2023. Similar findings can be found in a study commissioned by the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs to evaluate home office use, which was carried out until mid-2023. After a jump in 2020, the survey also shows a slight decline in the following years.