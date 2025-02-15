Gold-Haaser: One for the overall World Cup soon?

Eberharter as a first role model

Like many later racers, Haaser also watched ski races on TV as a child. "When Stephan Eberharter won the downhill in Kitzbühel, it really inspired me. Then I said to myself, I want to do that one day too." He didn't have a precise plan, he didn't know if it would work anyway. "There are so many unpredictable things in life that you can't influence." In hindsight, he didn't have any regrets about the injury. "Who knows what it was good for. There is no harm where there is no benefit. Maybe it has helped me move forward. But I don't have to have it again."