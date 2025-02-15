Next step
Gold-Haaser: One for the overall World Cup soon?
World champion Raphael Haaser is also planning to compete regularly in the downhill. As a three-discipline racer, Haaser could perhaps also become a candidate for the overall World Cup in the future, just like Marco Schwarz with his four (planned again for next season).
Raphael Haaser cannot yet say how important the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm with giant slalom gold and super-G silver will be in his life. "But so far it's the highlight of my career," said the Tyrolean. What is certain is what the next few World Cup weeks will bring. "I've always said that I want to add the downhill, that it makes sense. I think now is a good time."
Skiing suits him, he could take the next step, said Haaser. Head coach Marko Pfeifer is also thinking along the same lines. "We will continue to work step by step, I also know what he is capable of in the downhill races." Haaser has already completed seven World Cup downhill races in the past two years, with his best performance being 14th place in Bormio in December 2023. As a three-discipline racer, Haaser, like Marco Schwarz with four (planned again for next season), could perhaps also become a candidate for the overall World Cup in the future.
No harm without good
If the cruciate ligament strain had not occurred on December 14, 2024 in Val d'Isere, he would probably have started regularly in the downhill this winter. Haaser himself did not expect that exactly two months later on February 14 would bring gold. "You go into every race to win. But I didn't assume that I would walk home with the gold medal today. I knew that if I could manage two runs the way I do, I could come away with something useful."
When the runner with the number 22 saw the green light at the finish, he was a little surprised because he made a mistake on the finishing slope. "Normally I have a good feeling. But there are days when you feel good but it's not good. And there are days when you feel bad, but it's good. On the whole, I can normally assess it quite well."
Eberharter as a first role model
Like many later racers, Haaser also watched ski races on TV as a child. "When Stephan Eberharter won the downhill in Kitzbühel, it really inspired me. Then I said to myself, I want to do that one day too." He didn't have a precise plan, he didn't know if it would work anyway. "There are so many unpredictable things in life that you can't influence." In hindsight, he didn't have any regrets about the injury. "Who knows what it was good for. There is no harm where there is no benefit. Maybe it has helped me move forward. But I don't have to have it again."
The same Eberharter who won gold in super-G and combined at the last World Championships in Saalbach in 1991 was a role model. Haaser was often compared to Rudolf "Rudi" Nierlich, who triumphed in the giant slalom back then. He has resolved to watch the videos from that time. "I know from hearsay that Rudi Nierlich is said to be very talented. He was one of the best there ever was. So it's a great honor for me."
Head sponsor thanks to ex-president
Haaser has only had a head sponsor since the start of the season, thanks to ex-ÖSV president Peter Schröcksnadel. "I simply didn't want to sell myself short, that's the worst thing an athlete can do. I would still be skiing with question marks if Peter hadn't helped me. That shows once again his fanaticism for skiing, that he really lives it. A big thank you to him and his team."
