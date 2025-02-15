Imprisonment after rape in the station toilet

The most reprehensible act that the public prosecutor's office accuses the Syrian of is the rape of a mentally impaired man. In June last year, the accused allegedly dragged the 58-year-old, who was waiting for the train to work that morning, off the platform and ordered him to come with him to the toilet. The disabled man obeyed. In the toilet, the accused allegedly pushed the 58-year-old against the wall, raped him and fled. When the victim told his carers about the "man at the station" the next day, they raised the alarm.