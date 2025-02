Truck caught fire: 22 tons of cheese destroyed

The driver tried to extinguish the fire himself - but it was only an attempt. The fire then spread to the side walls. In order to protect the towing vehicle, the 62-year-old dismounted the trailer and drove the truck a few meters away. The fire department, alerted by a following motorist, was finally able to extinguish the fire. The articulated lorry was badly damaged and the load, 22 tons of cheese, was destroyed. Fortunately, the driver escaped with a scare. The A9 had to be closed for hours during the clean-up operation.