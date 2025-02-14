Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bull Mads Bidstrup

“We need the mentality of a champion”

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 15:00

"I hope that everyone at the club and the fans know that I will do everything I can to ensure that we are successful as a team again." When Mads Bidstrup says that, you believe him. The Dane embodies what the Bulls need right now: Commitment, will and fighting spirit! A column by "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.

0 Kommentare

You can't expect miracles from a team that has only won two of its last twelve games. But the basic virtues are a must!

Mads Bidstrup, appointed captain by coach Thomas Letsch, openly talks about feeling pressure. At the same time, he says: "We have to go out, defend and work. We are currently fifth in the table and need the mentality of a champion."

In the recent past, there have been repeated announcements that they want to turn things around. Not much has happened since then. Or did it? "When you're that far down, you have to start with the basics," emphasizes the Dane. "It takes time, but we're on the right track. I speak for everyone when I say that we believe in the coach and the support staff."

Salzburg are without Daouda Guindo, Maurits Kjaergaard, Takumu Kawamura, Karim Konate and Aleksa Terzic against Wattens. There are question marks over Petar Ratkov and Moussa YeoOscar Gloukh has a mini-chance of playing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf