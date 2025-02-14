Bull Mads Bidstrup
“We need the mentality of a champion”
"I hope that everyone at the club and the fans know that I will do everything I can to ensure that we are successful as a team again." When Mads Bidstrup says that, you believe him. The Dane embodies what the Bulls need right now: Commitment, will and fighting spirit! A column by "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.
You can't expect miracles from a team that has only won two of its last twelve games. But the basic virtues are a must!
Mads Bidstrup, appointed captain by coach Thomas Letsch, openly talks about feeling pressure. At the same time, he says: "We have to go out, defend and work. We are currently fifth in the table and need the mentality of a champion."
In the recent past, there have been repeated announcements that they want to turn things around. Not much has happened since then. Or did it? "When you're that far down, you have to start with the basics," emphasizes the Dane. "It takes time, but we're on the right track. I speak for everyone when I say that we believe in the coach and the support staff."
Salzburg are without Daouda Guindo, Maurits Kjaergaard, Takumu Kawamura, Karim Konate and Aleksa Terzic against Wattens. There are question marks over Petar Ratkov and Moussa Yeo. Oscar Gloukh has a mini-chance of playing.
