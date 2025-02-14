Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Knockout drops

Anesthetized and abused: The danger lurks everywhere

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 05:58

Not just at parties: women often become victims of sexual violence at home or among friends and acquaintances after being secretly administered knockout drops.

0 Kommentare

It happens quickly, usually quite inconspicuously, has fatal consequences and even happens within the extended circle of friends. Young girls and women are usually affected, but it also happens to men. We are talking about narcotics. In Lower Austria, there is now once again a clear "No to knockout drops": The state-wide campaign aims to raise awareness, reduce the potential danger and educate people about measures to be taken in an emergency and the legal consequences for perpetrators (it is a criminal offense that is reported to the police).

Teschl-Hofmeister, Elisabeth Cinatl (center) from the Women's and Girls' Counseling Center and State Police Director Franz Popp provide information. (Bild: NLK Pfeffer)
Teschl-Hofmeister, Elisabeth Cinatl (center) from the Women's and Girls' Counseling Center and State Police Director Franz Popp provide information.
(Bild: NLK Pfeffer)
Last year, 8725 tapes were issued. (Bild: NLK Pfeffer)
Last year, 8725 tapes were issued.
(Bild: NLK Pfeffer)
(Bild: APA/dpa/Nicolas Armer)
(Bild: APA/dpa/Nicolas Armer)

This is because the number of unreported assaults is high: in Vienna, only around 80 suspected cases were reported last year, compared to 30 cases in Lower Austria. Victims often report late, and knockout drops can only be detected in urine and blood for a maximum of six to twelve hours. In addition to the "movie tear", administration can also lead to dizziness, loss of control and immediate physical or psychological effects.

"We want our young people to party and do so as safely as possible," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. To this end, 10,000 test tapes that detect the active ingredient GHB - better known as liquid ecstasy - will be made available free of charge this year via the Jugendinfo and the women's and girls' advice centers.

"Offenders disregard the principle of consent and use substances to render their victims defenceless. It is particularly aggravating that the victims often have no clear memories, which makes prosecution more difficult," says Provincial Police Director Franz Popp.

More information at www.noe2ko.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf