Knockout drops
Anesthetized and abused: The danger lurks everywhere
Not just at parties: women often become victims of sexual violence at home or among friends and acquaintances after being secretly administered knockout drops.
It happens quickly, usually quite inconspicuously, has fatal consequences and even happens within the extended circle of friends. Young girls and women are usually affected, but it also happens to men. We are talking about narcotics. In Lower Austria, there is now once again a clear "No to knockout drops": The state-wide campaign aims to raise awareness, reduce the potential danger and educate people about measures to be taken in an emergency and the legal consequences for perpetrators (it is a criminal offense that is reported to the police).
This is because the number of unreported assaults is high: in Vienna, only around 80 suspected cases were reported last year, compared to 30 cases in Lower Austria. Victims often report late, and knockout drops can only be detected in urine and blood for a maximum of six to twelve hours. In addition to the "movie tear", administration can also lead to dizziness, loss of control and immediate physical or psychological effects.
"We want our young people to party and do so as safely as possible," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. To this end, 10,000 test tapes that detect the active ingredient GHB - better known as liquid ecstasy - will be made available free of charge this year via the Jugendinfo and the women's and girls' advice centers.
"Offenders disregard the principle of consent and use substances to render their victims defenceless. It is particularly aggravating that the victims often have no clear memories, which makes prosecution more difficult," says Provincial Police Director Franz Popp.
More information at www.noe2ko.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
