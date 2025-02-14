Anesthetized and abused: The danger lurks everywhere

It happens quickly, usually quite inconspicuously, has fatal consequences and even happens within the extended circle of friends. Young girls and women are usually affected, but it also happens to men. We are talking about narcotics. In Lower Austria, there is now once again a clear "No to knockout drops": The state-wide campaign aims to raise awareness, reduce the potential danger and educate people about measures to be taken in an emergency and the legal consequences for perpetrators (it is a criminal offense that is reported to the police).