Wages for men and women remain unequal

Equal Pay Day takes place today, February 13th - until this day, women work for free when comparing their annual income with that of men. The pay gap varies depending on the province. In Burgenland, it is 12.5 percent. An improvement compared to the previous year, when the "gap" was 15.6 percent. The Austrian average is 12.2 percent. This is why Equal Pay Day in Burgenland falls on February 15.