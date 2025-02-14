Once and never again
Strigl on TV show: “You’re just sexualized”
When Anna Strigl dances in the ORF ballroom in March, it should be a better TV experience for her than many others in the past. She revealed to "Krone" what she would definitely not do again!
From the net to television: That's what Ötztal influencer Anna Strigl (among others) managed to do. She will soon be competing on "Dancing Stars" and trying to assert herself against Glawischnig, Pissecker, Lugner and a few more.
It turned out even worse than expected
However, this is not the 28-year-old's first TV experience. At the very beginning of her career, she wanted to take off with acting anyway and was already involved in one or two productions. In addition to her own Joyn show, in which she was looking for love and adventure, she has also tried her hand at a different kind of dome show. If you even want to call it that ...
"A group of attractive German-speaking singles meet on the coast of a paradisiacal place to have fun. However, the singles have to give up sex in order to win the main prize of 200,000 euros," is the principle of the show. To make things more exciting, only half the truth is revealed to the participants during the casting, and the premise of "abstinence" is kept secret. But what was actually in store for her in the end exceeded every expectation of the Austro influencer. "It's so sexualized and everything revolves around your appearance," she explains and concludes, "I wouldn't actually take part again!"
During her time on "Dancing Stars", she doesn't fear any nasty comments - or rather, none that are personally offensive to her. "After all, it's 'only' about dancing, not my personality," Strigl explained in the interview.
