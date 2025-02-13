Norris: Warning to F1 world champion Verstappen

Clear message to the competition

"I've got this under control and I'll get everything done, but I'm in the best shape I've ever been in, both physically, mentally and everything else and I think we are as a team as well," the Briton explains as a warning to his rivals, as McLaren achieved its first constructors' title since 1998. Last season, he came close to Verstappen on several occasions, but mistakes kept creeping in, which the Briton wants to prevent. "I think I had my fair share of mistakes, but I'm glad I made it last year and I can go into this year confident, I would say I'm confident, which is rare for me.