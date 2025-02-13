"I have proven it"
Norris: Warning to F1 world champion Verstappen
Lando Norris is full of confidence just before the new Formula 1 season. His big goal for the coming season? To win his first world championship title.
After McLaren's constructors' world championship title last season, the Briton now wants to win the drivers' championship as well. With four victories, including his maiden win in Miami, the 25-year-old finished last season in second place. Now he wants to take his good form into the new year and dethrone four-time world champion Max Verstappen. "I proved to myself last year that I can win races and that I can dominate a weekend and I can fight against the best in the world," Norris said confidently on the "itv" morning show.
Clear message to the competition
"I've got this under control and I'll get everything done, but I'm in the best shape I've ever been in, both physically, mentally and everything else and I think we are as a team as well," the Briton explains as a warning to his rivals, as McLaren achieved its first constructors' title since 1998. Last season, he came close to Verstappen on several occasions, but mistakes kept creeping in, which the Briton wants to prevent. "I think I had my fair share of mistakes, but I'm glad I made it last year and I can go into this year confident, I would say I'm confident, which is rare for me.
It will start soon
Formula 1 fans won't have to wait much longer. While the first tests will take place in Bahrain from February 26 to 28, the season opener will be held in Australia on March 16.
