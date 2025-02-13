Vorteilswelt
Dozens injured

Munich: Car crashes into crowd at demonstration

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 11:12

A car drove into a group of people in Munich on Thursday morning. At least 20 people were injured, including serious and critically injured people, some of whom may be in mortal danger, according to the fire department and police. The driver was detained.

"At the moment, he poses no further danger," the spokesperson said in reference to the driver. "We have no reason to believe that there is any danger to the public."

Children among the injured
Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD) said that children were among the injured. "I am deeply shocked", he said. "My thoughts are with the injured".

Witnesses claim to have heard shots
Eyewitnesses claim to have heard shots, but this has not yet been confirmed, reports Bayerischer Rundfunk. "We are on the scene with strong forces", the police posted on X.

The incident occurred during a strike in the area of the intersection between Dachauer Straße and Seidlstraße in the city center, not far from Munich Central Station. According to the police, there are traffic obstructions around the scene: "Drive around the area as far as possible so that the emergency services can work unhindered."

The background is currently unclear. It is also unclear whether the vehicle was deliberately driven into the crowd or whether it was a tragic accident. 

Warning strikes around the security conference
Warning strikes will take place in Munich on Thursday. There is also a heightened state of alert due to the Munich Security Conference, which runs until the weekend and is expected to be attended by numerous high-ranking politicians from all over the world.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

