At the age of 85
Mourning for gastronomic visionary and fish farming professional
Fish restaurant pioneer Alfons Sicher passed away at the age of 85. The whole of Southern Carinthia has lost a formative visionary and committed restaurateur from the very beginning.
Every year, fish lovers from all over Austria and the entire Alps-Adriatic region make a pilgrimage to the small village of Tainach in the district of Völkermarkt to enjoy very special char and trout specialties.
The foundation stone for this culinary and probably Carinthia's most enduring flagship was laid in 1972 by Alfons Sicher and his wife Erna.
The couple transformed an old Tainach sawmill into a cozy trout farm, which quickly developed into a top address on the local fish scene.
In 1994, his sons Michael and Wolfgang took over the business, which is now known far beyond Austria's borders with four toques and even a green Michelin star.
Always active even in old age
At over 80, Alfons Sicher was still involved in the business as senior chef, enjoyed chatting with guests and even delivered his beloved smoked fish.
On February 6, he closed his eyes forever at the age of 85. The farewell to the Carinthian fish restaurant pioneer, loving husband, proud father and grandfather will take place on February 21 in the parish church of Tainach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
