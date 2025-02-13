World Ski Championships: Women’s giant slalom – LIVE from 9.45 am

Brunner in search of the puzzle piece

Brunner's current form is "a very, very fine line", as she said herself. "I'm very fast in some sections, then very slow again. I still have to find the piece of the puzzle." Her best result for several years was fourth place at the World Cup final last season - in Saalbach. "The slope also suited me very well in training, I have to say. Of course, I also know that I have to have two bomb runs to achieve anything. But at the World Championships, only one, two, three count, so I can easily be at the start."