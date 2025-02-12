VR project seeks “travel guides” for senior citizens

Travel guide wanted

This helps to combat the loneliness of the participants and enables them to make new contacts outside of the care staff. Anyone who would like to be one of these contacts should apply now: "We are currently looking for volunteers aged 16 and over throughout Upper Austria. After an initial interview, training and a matching process with the senior citizens, we're ready to go," says "füruns" Managing Director Petra Pongratz, who is looking forward to welcoming lots of new "travel guides".