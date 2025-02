“Listless!” Harsh criticism of Marcel Sabitzer

"He was rightly verbally chewed out by Can because he didn't accommodate him in his build-up play - symbolic of his once again listless performance in the first half," complained the German newspaper "Bild" and even awarded him a grade of 5. "Sabitzer was largely to blame for the open spaces in the center. Apart from one dangerous cross, he was hardly able to create anything offensively either. Dortmund's midfield acted far too passively and statically for a long time."