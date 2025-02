Woman sacked for caring for terminally ill daughter

She had followed the law correctly. First, the 55-year-old from Detroit took her entire vacation to care for her daughter in California, over 3,000 kilometers away. Then she had to fall back on the "Family Medical Leave Act". This law allows Americans to take up to twelve weeks of unpaid leave to care for relatives. She applied for four of the twelve weeks to assist Samantha. When the time was up and she came back to work, she told her bosses that she needed a little longer.