Between AI billions and the struggle for regulation

At the AI Summit, US Vice President J.D. Vance spoke out against strict regulation of artificial intelligence. "To restrict its development now (...) would be to paralyze one of the most promising technologies in generations," said the Republican. Vance says that we want to cooperate and be open when it comes to AI. "But to build that trust, we need international regulatory systems that encourage the creation of AI technologies rather than stifling them." Europe in particular needs to look at AI with optimism rather than trepidation.