Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Official challenges

Elections have not yet been held in eleven municipalities

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 05:55

Elections were held in 568 Lower Austrian municipalities on 26 January, but the results are not yet known in all places. Elections were officially contested in eleven municipalities, as the provincial electoral authority announced on Tuesday. In the "worst" case scenario, the ballot may have to be repeated.

0 Kommentare

New elections are imminent! However, this does not mean in the federal government, but in the municipalities. The ballot on 26 January has now been officially contested twelve times, twice in Klosterneuburg: in the largest town in the district of Tulln, irregularities are said to have occurred in ward 28 - the Caritas nursing home.

Several envelopes were left open
As reported, the electoral commission rummaged through bedridden patients in their rooms with their ballot boxes. This is in itself intentional, but during this time nine envelopes were also received by the member of the electoral commission who had been left alone in the dining room. The FPÖ now argues that this could have manipulated the votes. Because the Freedom Party is only two votes behind the Neos in Klosterneuburg, this could change the result - and the distribution of councillors.

Missing out by one vote
A recount is to take place in Blindenmarkt, where the "Freie Wähler" citizens' list missed out on a place in the local parliament by one vote. There were also objections in Traismauer, St. Veit an der Gölsen and Niederhollabrunn as well as in Mödling, Marchegg and Maria Lanzendorf, Kematen an der Ybbs, Hof am Leithaberge and Gablitz.

The provincial electoral authority now has until March 10 to deal with the objections. Its chairman, Provincial Parliament President Karl Wilfing: "Elections are the foundation of our democracy, which is why we will examine all challenges very carefully."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf