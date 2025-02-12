Elections have not yet been held in eleven municipalities

Several envelopes were left open

As reported, the electoral commission rummaged through bedridden patients in their rooms with their ballot boxes. This is in itself intentional, but during this time nine envelopes were also received by the member of the electoral commission who had been left alone in the dining room. The FPÖ now argues that this could have manipulated the votes. Because the Freedom Party is only two votes behind the Neos in Klosterneuburg, this could change the result - and the distribution of councillors.