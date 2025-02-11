Star Jump Oberwart
City cancels loan for bad times for the time being
As a purely precautionary measure, the operating company of the Oberwart trampoline hall wanted a 300,000 loan from the municipality. However, this will not happen for the time being. Politicians want to scrutinize the business plan before making a decision.
Barely ten weeks after the opening, the operating company of the "StarJump" trampoline hall has applied to the municipality of Oberwart for a bridging loan of 300,000 euros (as reported by the "Krone"). Roland Poiger, Managing Director of Inform Events, explained the application as a purely precautionary measure in the event that operations do not start as planned during the summer months.
The majority of the local council voted against it
However, he was to encounter headwinds from the councillors with his plan. At its last meeting, the majority of the municipal council voted against it - for the time being, there is no fresh money for "Star Jump". Critical voices were heard not only from the ranks of the SPÖ, but also from parts of the ÖVP.
What happens now?
The municipal council is calling on the operating company to do its homework and then vote on the loan again in March. In order to get the green light for the loan after all, the business plan is also to be revised. For a positive decision, the councillors also want to know how many tickets have been sold and what the income and expenses are with "Star Jump".
