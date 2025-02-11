Renovation work begins at Bludenz train station

The meeting zones will be created at the station access area in Mokrystrasse and on the station forecourt. The aim is to improve the quality of life. New covered bicycle parking spaces will continue to be located on the forecourt and in the area of the station building. Where visual axes are not obstructed, two-tier parking systems will also be installed in some places. With 44 bicycle boxes, the aim is to ensure that high-quality bicycles can also be stored safely. The parking facilities in the underpass will be renewed and supplemented by a modern lighting concept.