More space for bikes
Renovation work begins at Bludenz train station
The ÖBB mobility hub in Vorarlberg is to become more modern and friendly. In addition, more space is to be made available for bicycles.
Mayor Simon Tschann (ÖVP) and Provincial Councillor Christof Bitschi (FPÖ) did not miss out on this: On Tuesday, the two, together with ÖBB project manager Harald Schreyer, initiated the conversion work at Bludenz station: Once the conversion phase is complete (scheduled for the end of the year), the station will have 280 covered bicycle parking spaces, including 44 bicycle boxes, 21 covered parking spaces for mopeds and motorcycles and two meeting zones. The parking facilities for cars will remain unchanged, with 90 spaces still planned.
The meeting zones will be created at the station access area in Mokrystrasse and on the station forecourt. The aim is to improve the quality of life. New covered bicycle parking spaces will continue to be located on the forecourt and in the area of the station building. Where visual axes are not obstructed, two-tier parking systems will also be installed in some places. With 44 bicycle boxes, the aim is to ensure that high-quality bicycles can also be stored safely. The parking facilities in the underpass will be renewed and supplemented by a modern lighting concept.
One of the reasons why the conversion was necessary was because the capacity limits of the bicycle parking spaces have already been reached.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
