"Completely unsuitable means"

The Secretary General of the Bishops' Conference, Peter Schipka, called the plan a "completely unsuitable means" for the desired budget consolidation on Ö1's "Mittagsjournal" program. "If the associations and churches were to cut back on their activities, which are so important for society, then the state would have to step in. And that would be anything but budget consolidation," says Schipka.