Caritas and the Roman Catholic Church have reacted indignantly to leaked plans by the FPÖ. According to these plans, the tax deductibility of donations and church contributions as well as the property tax exemption for churches and religious communities are to be abolished.
The FPÖ's plans to abolish the tax deductibility of church contributions and donations to charitable associations as well as the property tax exemption for churches and religious communities, which have been leaked from the coalition negotiations, have caused outrage among church representatives.
"Completely unsuitable means"
The Secretary General of the Bishops' Conference, Peter Schipka, called the plan a "completely unsuitable means" for the desired budget consolidation on Ö1's "Mittagsjournal" program. "If the associations and churches were to cut back on their activities, which are so important for society, then the state would have to step in. And that would be anything but budget consolidation," says Schipka.
Anna Parr, Secretary General of Caritas, saw the plans as a "massive attack on churches, religious communities and the entire charitable sector". Parr fears that fewer people would donate if these amounts were no longer tax-deductible.
Volkshilfe also criticizes coalition plans
Volkshilfe criticized the plans of the FPÖ and ÖVP coalition negotiators as threatening the existence of children affected by poverty. Volkshilfe Director Erich Fenninger warned against a regulation on health insurance in the leaked coalition minutes: "This could de facto mean that child allowances would be abolished." This would hit children and their families hard, he explained.
"Ethically, scientifically and politically wrong"
He described as "ethically, scientifically and politically wrong" reported plans to give less money to younger siblings in large families. "Instead of fighting those affected by poverty, politicians should fight the causes of poverty," said Fenninger.
School strike against planned coalition
Meanwhile, schoolchildren in Vienna are calling for a day of action on Friday against a possible black-blue government. "The Kickl-FPÖ wants to discriminate against part of the population, promote authoritarian tendencies and silence critical voices," said co-organizer Maximilian Maireder.
