She wants her job back
Trial about orgasm pope before the climax
The trial concerning the dismissal without notice of a primary school teacher and sex counselor is entering the next round at the labor court in Linz. The ex-teacher now has a new lawyer and wants to work in her original profession again. Four witnesses are to help the orgasm popess.
The trial of a primary school teacher who was dismissed without notice is heading towards its climax. Monika Ring (48), who became famous as the orgasm pope, had to leave a small school in the lower Mühlviertel region because she gave relevant tips on social media in her free time as a self-proclaimed sex expert. That was more than a year ago.
Dismissal without notice before Christmas
A few days before Christmas 2023, the Upper Austrian Education Directorate dismissed her without notice. This was because they took a tough stance after a father got upset about the juicy side job. The story made headlines not only in Austria, but throughout Europe. Ring, for its part, did not want to accept the dismissal and took the Education Directorate to court. They finally offered a settlement, but she would never be allowed to work in Upper Austria again.
New lawyer and new hope for a job
But the native of Lower Austria remained firm and refused to accept the settlement. She has parted company with her original lawyer Manfred Arthofer and her new legal representative is Marcus Hohenecker from Lower Austria. And he wants to know: "Ms. Ring has requested four witnesses for the trial," he says in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
Four witnesses requested
The goal is clearly defined: "The minimum is that the dismissal without notice is withdrawn and converted into a normal dismissal including entitlements. But of course Ms. Ring also wants her job back," says Hohenecker. However, the Education Directorate will prevent this. It is even questioning the summoning of the four witnesses because, in its opinion, it was submitted too late. However, this will be decided by the judge. The delicate trial starts on Thursday at 9 am and is scheduled to last until 1 pm. It remains to be seen whether a verdict will actually be reached.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
