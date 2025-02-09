Mission in Bosnia
A garbage dump hell for dogs: two Styrians help
Two Styrians have been rescuing dogs from an animal hell in Bosnia-Herzegovina for six years. Now a German TV series is also paying tribute to their efforts in the midst of misery and human contempt for life on four paws.
How this couple endures the misery, the hard work, the hopelessness and despair and the long journey on so many weekends - it's anyone's guess. "We've had to bury so many dogs there, but you never lose heart," Michael Midzan tells the Krone. "But we've also been able to save quite a few. And we have to remember that. That's what keeps us going, over and over again."
Since 2019, Amra and Michael Midzan have been caring for dogs in Bihac, Bosnia, who have been "dumped" like garbage on a gigantic landfill site and left to their fate without any compassion. The "Krone" was there a good three years ago. A depressing experience.
Sick, half-starved, exposed to the perfidious whims of humans, even the smallest puppies live here. They would be wrapped in absorbent cotton here - here they vegetate on broken glass, used syringes and garbage of all kinds between gigantic mountains of garbage. The stench takes your breath away while the birds of prey circle above the animals. The weak, sick ones are the first to go.
Deliberately run over and shot
The most trusting dogs, says Michael Midzan, are the hardest hit. Full of hope, the hungry four-legged friends run up when a car approaches, begging for food. Not only once does someone run them over on purpose, leaving them dead or half-dead.
Or lures them with food and then uses them as a living target. Shoot and kill them. Nothing can surprise the Midzans anymore.
But what the couple has achieved is gigantic. More than 2000 castrations were carried out to prevent the misery from multiplying. More than 120 tons of food were bought and distributed. Three shelters built by the association provide shelter, medical care, food and safety for the maltreated animals. All this despite a foreign and highly complicated bureaucracy.
And: a good 1000 dogs from the garbage could be rescued! Many of them have been placed in the best homes, and we keep in touch with the owners and are happy to receive photos and updates. Michael Midzan: "Every single dog that we were able to rescue from this misery gives us hope and strength to make the world a better place."
In the Sat.1 series "Street dog looking for a home - Andre Vogt helps", the presenter travels all over Europe to help the animals. In one episode, the garbage dump in Bosnia and the work of Amra and Michael Midzan's Styrians is highlighted in front of a large TV audience.
To be seen on February 13, 9.15 pm, Sat.1 Gold and already now via streaming service Joyn. If you would like to donate for the dogs: Ein Herz für Hunde, IBAN AT49 4477 0166 7220 0000
