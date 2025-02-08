The Pilnacek case
“There was massive resistance to the autopsy”
New aspects of the death of the once most powerful judicial official by investigator Peter Pilz in his new book. The "Krone" also has explosive information on remarkable events after the body was found.
October 20, 2023: The lifeless body of Christian Pilnacek floats in a side arm of the Danube in Lower Austria. It is 9.20 am. The municipal doctor who is called in demands a forensic autopsy of the once most powerful judicial official in the country. The police officers present are opposed.
"I've never seen it like this before"
There was "massive resistance". This is what investigator and former politician Peter Pilz writes in his book "PILNACEK - der Tod des Sektionschefs", which will be published on February 19. It was only when the emergency doctor demanded to speak to the public prosecutor herself, whom she also knew privately, that she was able to clarify that she could not state the cause of death without a post-mortem examination.
Because: "I have never seen it in this form before," she also told the authorities when the body was found in the shallow water. This information was also passed on to the "Krone".
Lots of speculation about what happened
Christian Pilnacek, 60, suspended head of section in the Ministry of Justice and heavily politically connected, drowned according to the autopsy. The police had previously taken him off the road for driving under the influence, after which he marched alone from his girlfriend's house to the Danube.
What happened in the hours that followed is the subject of much speculation. Investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) have revealed inconsistencies surrounding the discovery of Pilnacek's body. The "Krone" has been working on the subject since the beginning.
The thriller remains exciting
A few days after the death of the controversial and suspended top lawyer, a secret recording containing his statements incriminating the ÖVP was leaked to the "Krone". The ÖVP had wanted to get him to intervene in ongoing proceedings. Which he had refused to do.
The ÖVP denies these interventions. The publication of the files was the beginning of a political judicial thriller. It is far from over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.