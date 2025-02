“There will be more commitments in the summer”

Krone: Mr. Parensen, how satisfied are you with your first transfer period at Sturm?

Michael Parensen: Very satisfied, because we have implemented what we set out to do. We actually wanted to make exactly the change, except that we hadn't planned to lose a striker, who we then replaced. Nevertheless, we were able to implement all the things we had planned up front.

Otar Kiteishviliwas your first contract extension. Why were you in such a hurry with him?

Because he is an incredibly important factor for us in the game. We see him as a fixture and were in very good talks, with both sides agreeing to work together for a longer period of time.