“I will fight for every cent for culture”

A large construction site, but light on the horizon: "For me, the picture by Alfons Pressnitz symbolizes the healthcare system a little," says Karlheinz Kornhäusl. It has recently been hanging in the office of the provincial councillor, who is now also responsible for the cultural agenda - for the first time in an FPÖ-ÖVP government. "I am aware of the responsibility," he says.