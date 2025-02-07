Duel with world champion
Austrian makes snooker history!
Florian Nüßle writes snooker history and is the first red-white-red player to reach the main competition of a major tournament on the World Snooker Tour.
The 23-year-old Styrian managed to qualify for the Welsh Open, which is endowed with 550,400 pounds (658,000 euros), with two narrow 4:3 victories against Chinese professionals and will be one of only three amateurs to meet the world's elite, led by star Ronnie O'Sullivan.
"Sportkrone.at" caught up with him on his way to Birmingham, where a Q-School event is scheduled for the weekend. A packed program, the night was short, as he says: "The adrenaline didn't let me sleep that night".
Nüßle has been fighting for a tour ticket for years, often narrowly failing in the final. Last fall, he was the first Austrian to win a European 6-ball snooker title.
Duel with snooker legend Mark Williams
Qualifying for the Welsh Open was a real "endurance test", with a jubilant Nüßle at the end. "I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be an experience." He is guaranteed 3,600 pounds (around 4,300 euros) for making it into the main draw. And the hurdle couldn't be higher. Nüßle will be up against none other than three-time world champion and local hero Mark Williams on Monday (2 p.m.) at Venue Cymru in Llandudno. "I've played him before, during the coronavirus period, behind closed doors, without an audience. Back then it was two close frames, but I lost both. Now it will be a different situation in front of his home crowd at a main event," says Nüßle, looking forward to the duel.
The Salzburger-by-choice is confident that he can hold his own in the concert of the greats. "The circumstances will be completely different and it will depend on how I perform on the day. There's no question that I can do it."
This is Nüßle's second major success this season, having reached the quarter-finals of the Shoot-Out in December, which is also a ranking tournament, albeit in an unconventional format.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
