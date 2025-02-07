Austrian makes snooker history!

"Sportkrone.at" caught up with him on his way to Birmingham, where a Q-School event is scheduled for the weekend. A packed program, the night was short, as he says: "The adrenaline didn't let me sleep that night".

Nüßle has been fighting for a tour ticket for years, often narrowly failing in the final. Last fall, he was the first Austrian to win a European 6-ball snooker title.