1.25 million euros for traffic calming & co.

Pipes for local heating power plant

The above-mentioned projects are supplemented by renovation work that is required in the course of laying the pipes for the Weidach local heating power plant. In the first stage, this will affect around eight kilometers of road and four kilometers of house connection roads in Bregenz and Wolfurt. Cost: around 500,000 euros gross. The costs will be borne by Nahwärme Weidach GmbH, which was founded specifically for this purpose.