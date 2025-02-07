Bregenz
1.25 million euros for traffic calming & co.
As they do every year, the Bregenz city representatives have once again approved a general contract for road construction measures for the year 2025. The contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, Rhomberg Bau, following a tendering process.
One of this year's priorities is traffic calming in front of kindergartens and schools. This affects the Ach, Blumenegg and St. Kolumban kindergartens as well as the Stadt and Rieden elementary school. The work ranges from the redesign of a bus bay, the creation of traffic islands and the renovation of asphalt surfaces to the extension and widening of sidewalks.
Measures for the barrier-free use of public traffic areas are also planned. These include, for example, lowering sidewalks. In addition, the surfaces in Zehenderstrasse, Altreuteweg and the cycle path below Römerstrasse will be renovated. Similar work is also planned for Jahnstraße, Brandgasse and Prälatendammstraße. Various asphalt milling works, which are necessary in the course of pipe laying, round off the city's road construction program.
Pipes for local heating power plant
The above-mentioned projects are supplemented by renovation work that is required in the course of laying the pipes for the Weidach local heating power plant. In the first stage, this will affect around eight kilometers of road and four kilometers of house connection roads in Bregenz and Wolfurt. Cost: around 500,000 euros gross. The costs will be borne by Nahwärme Weidach GmbH, which was founded specifically for this purpose.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
