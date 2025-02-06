Prammer (SPÖ) now officially head of the city of Linz

Also on Thursday, SPÖ municipal councillor and university professor Thomas Gegenhuber was sworn in as the new city councillor for innovation and business, while SPÖ city councillor Tina Blöchl was appointed third deputy mayor. Since Luger's departure, there have only been three members of the SPÖ in the city government. However, according to the results of the 2021 municipal elections, the SPÖ is entitled to four seats in the city senate. The red government team is now complete again with two women and two men.