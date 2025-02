After 1394 days on sick leave, Neymar struggles to breathe

The fans cheered when he came on as a substitute. Perhaps it was also due to a number: the "10" was emblazoned on his back during Neymar's comeback for FC Santos. Just like Pele once wore it at the traditional Brazilian club. There were a few fine dribbles, but he failed to shine in front of goal. Nevertheless, his eyes shone: "I love Santos very much and have no words for the feeling I had when I walked onto the pitch." The "last romantic" in soccer. That's how his own father described him before the game.