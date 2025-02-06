Ford boss: Could cost the US car industry billions

US President Donald Trump recently imposed additional tariffs of 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada - but then quickly postponed them for 30 days. Farley argues that rivals such as Hyundai, Kia and Toyota could import millions of vehicles from South Korea and Japan into the USA without any additional burden. At the same time, the White House and Congress have pledged to strengthen the US car industry, not weaken it, he said on US broadcaster CNBC.