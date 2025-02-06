Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trump's tariffs

Ford boss: Could cost the US car industry billions

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 10:16

Ford boss Jim Farley has warned the White House that long-term punitive tariffs of 25 percent on deliveries from Mexico and Canada would hit the US car industry hard.

0 Kommentare

This would cost American manufacturers billions of dollars in profits and have serious consequences for jobs in the USA, Farley said after presenting quarterly figures. US car giants such as Ford and General Motors had expanded production in neighboring countries in recent years.

US President Donald Trump recently imposed additional tariffs of 25 percent on goods from Mexico and Canada - but then quickly postponed them for 30 days. Farley argues that rivals such as Hyundai, Kia and Toyota could import millions of vehicles from South Korea and Japan into the USA without any additional burden. At the same time, the White House and Congress have pledged to strengthen the US car industry, not weaken it, he said on US broadcaster CNBC.

Ford boss Jim Farley (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/BILL PUGLIANO)
Ford boss Jim Farley
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/BILL PUGLIANO)

Continued high losses with electric cars
The quarterly figures show that Ford is still unable to stop the high losses in its electric car business. The division posted operating losses of just under 1.4 billion dollars (1.35 billion euros). This was a good 180 million dollars less than a year earlier. Farley hopes to turn the tide with newly developed electric models. They should be on the market "in a few years".

Thanks to strong sales of vehicles with combustion engines and commercial vehicles, Ford achieved a quarterly profit of 1.8 billion dollars. In the same quarter of the previous year, there had still been a loss of around 500 million dollars. Turnover rose by five percent to 48.2 billion dollars.

Ford shares fell by more than four percent in US after-hours trading. The Group forecast a decline in adjusted operating profit for the current financial year to between 7 and 8.5 billion dollars from 10.2 billion dollars in 2024. Analysts had expected more.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf