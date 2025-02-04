AK service tip
When do I get care leave?
When a child falls ill, it is stressful enough for the parents, plus there are the worries about caring for them. Oliver Schabl, expert in labor law at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, explains here how many days of care leave parents are entitled to per year.
Employees are entitled to paid care leave for the necessary care of their sick child and for the necessary care of their healthy child if the caregiver is absent for serious reasons (e.g. because they are ill). This applies regardless of whether they live in the same household as their child.
From the start of employment, the amount of care leave is one working week per working year.
Employees are entitled to a second week of care leave within a working year if their child under the age of twelve falls ill again and requires care - again to the extent of their weekly working hours. The care leave can be taken on a weekly, daily or hourly basis.
Inform the employer immediately
The employer must be informed as soon as possible. If the employer requests a medical certificate as proof, they must bear any costs that may be incurred.
If you have any questions, you can contact the AK.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.