Trial canceled

Terror leader fled to Syria before trial in Graz

Nachrichten
05.02.2025 07:00

A terror trial scheduled for Thursday in Graz was canceled because the accused Syrian fled to his home country. The 49-year-old wants to open a pharmacy there - and apparently does not want to risk further imprisonment.

Serious charges have been brought against a Syrian man: The 49-year-old is said to have fought on the side of the Free Syrian Army as commander of the 300-strong Lion Brigade from 2013 to 2014 and joined the terrorist organization Al Nusra. In Graz, he is also said to have recruited people for the fight as a radical preacher in a Graz mosque and acted as a strict Sharia judge.

"Never actively used a weapon"
His defense lawyer Bernhard Lehofer emphasized at the start of the trial in December: "When the civil war broke out, brigades were founded to defend against the Assad regime. Because he was a highly educated pharmacist, he was chosen as the leader. But he never actively used a weapon and was never involved in the fighting."

As it turned out, my client was unjustifiably in pre-trial detention.

Pre-trial detention quickly lifted again
The 49-year-old was remanded in custody in the courtroom during the first hearing on the grounds of risk of concealment - he had allegedly threatened witnesses beforehand. However, the Higher Regional Court of Graz ordered his immediate release after three days following an appeal by his defense lawyer. There was no urgent suspicion of aggravated coercion.

The trial for crimes of terrorist association and criminal organization was to continue on Thursday, but the terror leader fled to Syria. "The possibility of his return was given because Assad is no longer in power," explained his lawyer. He obviously did not want to risk further imprisonment. He wants to live in his home country with his family of eight and open a pharmacy. According to his lawyer, the Syrian studied pharmacy in Ukraine.

The public prosecutor's office has now applied for a European arrest warrant. So if the 49-year-old ever sets foot on European soil, the handcuffs will click. The continuation of the trial therefore remains open until further notice.

Porträt von Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
Folgen Sie uns auf