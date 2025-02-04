Schwärzler shines in Messi and Maradona’s footsteps

The winner of the 2023 Juniors final had a much tougher time in the qualifying final. Against the top seed Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (ATP no. 211), the Harder conceded a break in the first set to go 1:3 down - a deficit he was unable to make up. The first set went to the 20-year-old South American after 43 minutes. Both played a solid service game in the second set. It took until the seventh game before Vallejo had his first chance to break. However, Schwärzler was able to fend it off. At 6:5, the player from Vorarlberg then earned two break chances, the first of which he took directly to level the set at 1:1 after 55 minutes of play.