KFV dark field study
Almost one in four drunk on the slopes
Almost one in four respondents (23 percent) have been drunk on Austria's slopes in the past year. One in ten people have even regularly consumed alcohol during winter sports, as a dark field study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) shows.
13 percent stated that they rarely consume alcohol when skiing or tobogganing, for example. "Unfortunately, we have to assume that among the 77 percent who answered this question in the negative, there is also a dark figure of people who do not want to admit to their alcohol consumption," said Johanna Trauner-Karner from the KFV. In Austria, at least 200,000 people take part in winter sports under the influence of alcohol every year.
Some of them injure themselves so seriously that they require hospital treatment. Four out of ten respondents stated that they had at least occasionally suspected that someone had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the slopes, for example due to dangerous driving. "Depending on the amount drunk and your constitution, different impairments can actually occur after consuming alcohol: While some people become more disinhibited and choose a more reckless driving style, others may experience fatigue," said Trauner-Karner.
Balance disorders endanger others
The reaction speed is reduced, balance disorders endanger other people and increase the risk of accidents. In addition, the field of vision of those affected becomes narrower.
"Of course, it's perfectly fine to stop off at ski huts or other locations in between. However, it would make a significant contribution to safety if people at least postponed their alcohol consumption until after skiing, tobogganing or ski touring, and preferred light meals and non-alcoholic drinks in between stops," recommends Trauner-Karner. 1,000 people between the ages of 16 and 69 were surveyed for the dark field study.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
