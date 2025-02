Former minister: “Not comparable with today”

Something historic happened 25 years ago today. The government under Wolfgang Schüssel with the FPÖ marched to the inauguration. Black-Blue not only caused lasting protests in Austria - the government had to march underground to the Hofburg to be sworn in by the ice-cold looking Federal President Thomas Klestil. And abroad, Austria was seen as a pariah in the Union. A government with right-wing populists? What is closer to normality today than much else was a no-go back then. Protagonists remember.