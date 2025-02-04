Burning plea for police officer’s guilty verdict

"Everything went wrong"

The officer admitted his guilt from the outset. He had taken over a file on a fire in Puchenau from a colleague, but had not completed it properly. "Everything that could go wrong did go wrong," said the father of two. "That's an understatement," replied the judge. The police officer had knowingly written in the final report that a fire in a house in Puchenau had started from a bedside lamp. Even though there were two places of fire, even though the lamp was undamaged and even though the colleague had already spoken of an intentional crime in an official note. "You looked at this official note seven times," said the judge, including on the day he sent off the final report.