Strong result
Half-time mayor now a full-time mayor
After Manfred Grill (SPÖ) had to "share" the office of mayor in Bad Großpertholz with the FPÖ over the past five years, he can now govern for the full term. In the border district of Gmünd, however, there are also other clear results. Meanwhile, ÖVP city leader Helga Rosenmayer defended the district town with aplomb.
From a rock in the surf to a landslide victory to a historic defeat - the elections in the 21 municipalities of the district of Gmünd covered a broad spectrum. While in the previously red bastions of Schrems and Amaliendorf majorities are currently being sought in the battle for the mayor's seat, Manfred Grill (SPÖ) no longer needs any help in Bad Großpertholz. He now has a two-thirds majority with 13 out of 19 seats on the municipal council.
Half-time solution against ÖVP
Five years ago, Grill had to agree with the Freedom Party on a half-time solution for the mayor's office. Hermann Hahn, who this time ran further back on the FPÖ list, was the first to do so, handing over to Grill halfway through the term. Now the ÖVP plummeted from 41 to 19 percent, the FPÖ also lost - in favor of the SPÖ, which gained more than 35 percent.
District town of Gmünd held
In Gmünd, however, there was no SPÖ jubilation. This is because the district town was still in absolute control until 2015, but has been in black hands since 2020. Despite losses, town leader Helga Rosenmayer was able to retain her majority.
Absolute regained and extended
Her red counterpart Alexandra Weber from the castle town of Heidenreichstein - who was standing for election for the first time - also does not need another parliamentary group to remain mayor. She regained the absolute. Georg Einzinger (SPÖ) also stood for election for the first time in the former glass dynasty community of Brand-Nagelberg. He even increased his share of the vote by 8% to 72%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
