Half-time mayor now a full-time mayor

From a rock in the surf to a landslide victory to a historic defeat - the elections in the 21 municipalities of the district of Gmünd covered a broad spectrum. While in the previously red bastions of Schrems and Amaliendorf majorities are currently being sought in the battle for the mayor's seat, Manfred Grill (SPÖ) no longer needs any help in Bad Großpertholz. He now has a two-thirds majority with 13 out of 19 seats on the municipal council.