Strong together

The current situation affects us all, because the economy is all of us - we entrepreneurs together with our employees and society as a whole. The economy is a mood and it needs to improve again. The solutions are obvious: non-wage labor costs must be lowered, tax incentives for full-time and overtime work must be created and bureaucracy must be drastically reduced. Because we secure jobs and quality of life in the regions. We take responsibility for our employees, their families and society every day. A strong economy is crucial for peace and prosperity.