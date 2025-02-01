COMMENT
Strong together
High costs, bureaucracy and reluctant investment are weighing on the economy, but the entrepreneurial spirit in Lower Austria remains strong. In 2024, the number of businesses rose to 116,000. The Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce provides comprehensive support services to secure jobs and prosperity.
The topics that often come up in my conversations with entrepreneurs are explosive: high wage and energy costs, increasing bureaucracy and people are buying, building and investing less. These issues will still be with us in 2025 and will not go away by themselves.
The current situation affects us all, because the economy is all of us - we entrepreneurs together with our employees and society as a whole. The economy is a mood and it needs to improve again. The solutions are obvious: non-wage labor costs must be lowered, tax incentives for full-time and overtime work must be created and bureaucracy must be drastically reduced. Because we secure jobs and quality of life in the regions. We take responsibility for our employees, their families and society every day. A strong economy is crucial for peace and prosperity.
It is therefore all the more pleasing that the entrepreneurial spirit in Lower Austria remains unbroken. Around 116,000 businesses were active in 2024 - 1,600 more than in the previous year. That proves it: Lower Austria is a strong location and a land of entrepreneurs. Companies can count on the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce as a committed representative of their interests as well as on its comprehensive range of services, which are used intensively.
Last year, there were over 257,000 service contacts with our members. The most frequent topics were labor and social law, followed by business and trade law as well as business management, financing and funding. In addition, our 23 regional and branch offices recorded 112,000 contacts. They have once again proven themselves as reliable local contacts - the local service providers for our entrepreneurs!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.