Tuesday as deadline
Green light for blue and black? Decision imminent
The coalition negotiations would last a total of 130 days on Thursday. A new record that the FPÖ and ÖVP apparently still want to prevent. According to reports from both camps, a preliminary decision could be made by Tuesday. The outcome of the negotiations is completely open.
Unlike the negotiators of the Zuckerl coalition in the fall, the representatives of the FPÖ and ÖVP are not taking a vacation. Rather the opposite is the case: as the "Krone" has learned from insiders, the negotiators are planning a real negotiating marathon on Monday. The subgroup on finance and taxes and an even smaller delegation from the steering group are due to meet. A personal meeting between FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker is to take place on Tuesday at the latest.
Tuesday as the deadline
The model of a bank contribution devised by the ÖVP is to be discussed in private - the "Krone" reported. And the main topic to be discussed afterwards will be whether or not the blue-black coalition has a common future. "Things haven't exactly gone well recently. It's touch and go and a decision is likely to be made by Tuesday", according to reports from the ranks of the ÖVP. "The negotiations will certainly enter the decisive phase by Tuesday", confirm blue negotiating circles.
Symbolic politics decisive
The issues of European and security policy are still regarded as stumbling blocks and hot potatoes. In the relevant subgroups, Freedom Party representatives are said to have raised the question of whether Austria should continue to be a member of the UN - which is said to have caused the People's Party representatives to shake their heads. However, the FPÖ has now made it clear to the "Krone" newspaper: "We are unequivocal that Austria should remain a member of the UN. The UN is an organization in which neutral states can contribute to peace efforts."
"In general, however, it is less about content and more about symbolic politics," concludes an insider.
