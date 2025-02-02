Green light for blue and black? Decision imminent

Symbolic politics decisive

The issues of European and security policy are still regarded as stumbling blocks and hot potatoes. In the relevant subgroups, Freedom Party representatives are said to have raised the question of whether Austria should continue to be a member of the UN - which is said to have caused the People's Party representatives to shake their heads. However, the FPÖ has now made it clear to the "Krone" newspaper: "We are unequivocal that Austria should remain a member of the UN. The UN is an organization in which neutral states can contribute to peace efforts."